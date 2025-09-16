Advertisement
Rotorua: Man admits taking girl, 3, with intent to have sexual connection

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

John Tekuru in an earlier appearance via AVL in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Warning: This article contains distressing content.

A man has admitted unlawfully taking a 3-year-old girl from a childcare centre with the intent to have sexual connection with her.

John Tekuru, 19, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today, charged with unlawfully taking the girl from a Rotorua early childhood centre

