John Tekuru in an earlier appearance via AVL in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua: Man admits taking girl, 3, with intent to have sexual connection

Warning: This article contains distressing content.

A man has admitted unlawfully taking a 3-year-old girl from a childcare centre with the intent to have sexual connection with her.

John Tekuru, 19, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today, charged with unlawfully taking the girl from a Rotorua early childhood centre with the intent to have sexual connection with her on March 10.

The name of the early childhood centre is permanently suppressed to protect the girl’s identity.

Tekuru first appeared in court on March 11, but details surrounding the case were suppressed, along with his name. Suppression was subsequently lifted.