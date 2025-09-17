Advertisement
Updated

How a Rotorua man snatched a 3-year-old from enclosed yard at early childhood centre

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

John Tekuru appears via audio visual link in the Rotorua District Court in April. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Warning: This article contains distressing content.

A man who took a 3-year-old with the intent to rape her jumped a Rotorua early childhood centre’s fence and plucked her unnoticed from the playing yard.

Details around how 19-year-old John Tekuru took the girl have been revealed in a police summary

