The 3-year-old was at the centre on March 10 when Tekuru, who did not know her but lived nearby, approached the property about 9.30am, the summary said.

Tekuru was wearing gumboots, a backpack, trackpants and a large jacket.

He climbed on top of the 2 metre boundary fence.

The summary said he perched on top of the fence under shrubs and looked into the centre’s grounds for about a minute before climbing back down the fence and wandering away.

CCTV footage showed he returned to the fence at 9.39am, climbed over and entered the centre’s grounds.

He went to the sandpit area near where children were playing in the yard and grabbed a ball and threw it over the fence, before jumping back over.

Under the cover of shrubs, he removed his gumboots, backpack, jacket and trackpants.

He loitered by the fence, occasionally peeping over it into the centre yard and continuing to look around behind him.

After several minutes, he climbed over the fence again.

He picked up the 3-year-old girl playing in the yard and carried her to the fence in an area covered by shrubbery, and dropped her over.

CCTV footage showed Tekuru climbed back over the fence and dropped down next to the girl at 10.47am.

Carrying the girl, he headed towards his home.

The girl started to cry, causing Tekuru concern her noise would draw attention, so he changed direction.

He let her go after she began crying hysterically, the summary said.

The girl ran back to the centre where she was discovered at the gate by staff at 10.49am - two minutes after she was taken.

Tekuru went to his house and was arrested by police that day.

Tekuru admitted to police what happened and told police in a recorded interview he took the girl with the motivation to rape her at his home.

The summary said Tekuru has no previous convictions.

Police have asked the court to add him to the Child Sex Offender Government Agency Registration at sentening.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear for sentencing on January 23, 2026.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.