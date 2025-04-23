Tekuru first appeared in court on March 11 but details surrounding the case were suppressed, along with his name.

Tekuru’s lawyer, Lisa Robertson appearing on behalf of Scott Mills, said there were no grounds for continued name suppression and therefore didn’t seek it.

Mike Olphert appeared on behalf of the early childhood centre and asked for permanent suppression of the daycare centre to protect the identity of the girl.

Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy did not oppose the application and Judge Wickliffe granted it.

McConachy asked for a report to be carried out.

Judge Wickliffe remanded Tekuru in custody until May 14 when he would need to plead to the charge.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.