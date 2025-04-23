Advertisement
Rotorua man charged with abducting 3-year-old from daycare for sex

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

John Tekuru appears via audio visual link in the Rotorua District Court. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Warning: This article contains distressing content.

  • John Tekuru, 19, appeared in court today charged with abducting a 3-year-old girl for sex.
  • Judge Joanne Wickliffe granted permanent name suppression for the daycare centre to protect the girl’s identity.
  • Tekuru was remanded in custody until an appearance on May 14.

A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court charged with abducting a 3-year-old girl from a Rotorua early childhood centre for sex.

John Tekuru, 19, has entered no plea to the charge of unlawfully taking the girl with the intent to have sexual connection with her on March 10.

Judge Joanne Wickliffe has permanently suppressed the name of the daycare centre.

Tekuru first appeared in court on March 11 but details surrounding the case were suppressed, along with his name.

Tekuru’s lawyer, Lisa Robertson appearing on behalf of Scott Mills, said there were no grounds for continued name suppression and therefore didn’t seek it.

Mike Olphert appeared on behalf of the early childhood centre and asked for permanent suppression of the daycare centre to protect the identity of the girl.

Crown prosecutor Anna McConachy did not oppose the application and Judge Wickliffe granted it.

McConachy asked for a report to be carried out.

Judge Wickliffe remanded Tekuru in custody until May 14 when he would need to plead to the charge.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

