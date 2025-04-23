Warning: This article contains distressing content.
- John Tekuru, 19, appeared in court today charged with abducting a 3-year-old girl for sex.
- Judge Joanne Wickliffe granted permanent name suppression for the daycare centre to protect the girl’s identity.
- Tekuru was remanded in custody until an appearance on May 14.
A man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court charged with abducting a 3-year-old girl from a Rotorua early childhood centre for sex.
John Tekuru, 19, has entered no plea to the charge of unlawfully taking the girl with the intent to have sexual connection with her on March 10.
Judge Joanne Wickliffe has permanently suppressed the name of the daycare centre.