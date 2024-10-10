Police at the Russell Cres address in Rotorua where two people were assaulted – both have now died. Photo / Ben Fraser

A third person has died after being critically injured in an attack in Rotorua, police say.

Police say the man and his wife were seriously assaulted at their Western Heights home on Russell Cres on September 23.

The woman died on Saturday and police said today that the man died on Wednesday.

Police allege the incident was linked to one in Utuhina where a woman was found dead in an Old Taupo Rd flat on September 23.

They said the 52-year-old man arrested and charged over the Utuhina death will now face murder charges over all three deaths.