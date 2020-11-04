Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua teacher aides welcome 'life-changing' pay equity scheme

5 minutes to read

Westbrook Primary School teacher aides Jeanene Lysaght (left), Sarah Dunn, Sue Poole, Sarah Houghton, Julie Voss and Justin Jamieson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Caroline Fleming
By:

Multimedia journalist

Teacher aides have been boosted with a welcome pay rise as a pay-equity scheme "20 years in the making" comes into effect.

They have called the move "life-changing", and one says she can now start

