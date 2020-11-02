Rotorua Lakes Council to consider Marguerita St safety improvements

The Rotorua Lakes Council chamber. Photo / File

A "modified status quo" has been recommended and will go to Rotorua Lakes Council for consideration this week following public feedback on the future of Marguerita St.

Three potential road safety improvement options put out for public consultation earlier this year included keeping the status quo, closing the road to through-traffic, and traffic management interventions to change road-user behaviour.

The status quo was the option preferred by the majority but it did not address the concerns and views of Marguerita St residents, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today.

Formal pedestrian crossing facilities, further lane narrowing and signage are proposed for the consideration of the Operations and Monitoring Committee on Thursday.

To address some of the concerns expressed by residents the council previously installed larger "Slow Zone" signage, reduced land widths and added temporary bollards to prevent people parking on verges.

Proposed additional measures to address residents' concerns include the installation of a formal pedestrian crossing, additional threshold markings on both ends of the residential areas to highlight the presence of local residential activity, and additional physical restriction of the lanes' widths to encourage lower speed limits.

Thursday's meeting of the Operations & Monitoring Committee will be livestreamed and is open to the public to attend. The meeting is being held in the council chamber on level 1 of the Civic Centre and it starts at 9.30am.