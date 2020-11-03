Five AirNZ flights to Rotorua cancelled, others delayed due to weather

Low cloud has resulted in flight cancellations to and from Rotorua. Photo / File

Five flights to and from Rotorua have been cancelled because of low cloud.

An AirNZ media spokeswoman said a number of flights had been disrupted into and out of Rotorua due to weather conditions.

This included flight NZ8155 Auckland to Rotorua which was meant to depart at 4.25pm but was cancelled.

Flight NZ5232 Wellington to Rotorua was scheduled to depart at 6.05pm but was also cancelled.

"Three other services have been cancelled out of Rotorua due to poor weather conditions."

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said there was a low cloud over Rotorua which would affect visibility.

There were a few spots of showers expected but "nothing menacing".

Pyselman said this was part of a large cloud area which was covering the North Island and parts of the South.