Air connectivity and a greater collaboration between business, key stakeholders, and local and central government are common themes in the latest Rotorua Business Pulse Survey.
The twice-yearly survey was released this week by RotoruaNZ and the Rotorua Business Chamber, who said in a press release that it reflected a “greaterlevel of confidence across several key indicators”.
The survey was completed by 96 local business owners, chief executives, and general managers in April.
RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the findings highlighted a business community that was “resilient, forward-looking, and ready to embrace change”.
“Sentiment has lifted over the past 12 months, both for business in Rotorua, and for leaders’ outlooks across the country.
“I’m excited to have $9.9 million of funding and action committed to improve our inner city over the next few years, as well as finishing and reopening the Rotorua Museum.
“Rotorua has an exciting future ahead of us, investing in what matters to our community and encouraging private investment as well to really lift our district.”
The full Rotorua Business Pulse Report for April 2025 can be found here, and previous reports are available here.
Business leaders can sign up to receive future surveys here.
Additional key themes from the survey:
Sentiment in the past 12 months has lifted, with net confidence scores for Rotorua increasing from -29% to -11%, and for the whole of Aotearoa New Zealand rising from -42% to -28%.
Positive sentiment sits at +41% for respondents’ own businesses, alongside increased confidence in profitability, supported by stronger views on pricing and affordability.
Respondents were most confident in their own business strategy (28%) and organisational culture (25%).
Geopolitical volatility, driven by global trade tensions such as recent United States tariffs, was the highest-ranked concern.
Fewer respondents expressed concern about central and local government regulation.
Workplace stress remains an issue, with nearly one-third rating it at least eight out of 10.
Profitability pressures continue to weigh most heavily, though concerns about finding and retaining skilled staff have eased.
For the first time, more than half of respondents reported using AI tools in their business – now the top-rated action under sustainability.
There was strong support for transforming Rotorua’s inner city into a vibrant mixed-use precinct, with many calling for boutique retail, pop-up vendors, and entertainers, and safety improvements to respond to a changing retail environment.
While most respondents agreed the inner city is clean and well-maintained, fewer saw it as attractive to new investment.
Flight connectivity and capacity continues to be a concern, with flight cancellations, limited schedules, and high fares prompting some to travel by car or via other airports.
Asked to describe Rotorua in one word, half of respondents chose positive terms such as “resurgent” or “unique”.
- Rotorua NZ is both the Economic Development Agency and the Regional Tourism Organisation for the Rotorua district