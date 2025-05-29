“More than 40% of respondents noted the continued recovery of international tourism, while 42% said they feel more positive about Rotorua’s tourism and events sector for the year ahead.

“These are significant results for Rotorua, confirming that things are on the right track locally.”

Wilson said a lot of work had been done in the past three years, and had made a positive impact.

“There are obviously still some challenges, but it’s encouraging to see growing optimism, strong confidence in business strategy, and an appetite for innovation.

”These results reflect a city that’s finding its feet again and building momentum.”

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Melanie Short said she was encouraged by the results and supported the need for a collaborative approach to sustainable growth.

“One in five respondents highlighted the strength of Rotorua’s collaborative business community – reinforcing what we all know to be true about our city.

“It’s a great place to live, work, and play.

“These business sentiments are important as we head into local government elections this year.

“Together, we can build on everything that already works for us.”

Rotorua Airport chief executive Nicole Brewer said air connectivity remained a critical enabler for business growth, and collaboration would be essential to improving the status quo.

“Air connectivity continues to be a clear theme in the Business Pulse survey, and we know how vital reliable services are to Rotorua’s business community.

“Direct feedback from businesses helps us advocate more effectively with Air New Zealand.

“We’re committed to working in partnership with our business community to help shape a more connected future for the region.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said it was encouraging to see positive progress in areas the council had been working hard to improve such as Rotorua’s visitor economy and attracting great events.

“It’s competitive out there, so we’ve really gone above and beyond to get exposure and promotion to key domestic and international visitors.

“As mayor, I teamed up with RotoruaNZ and local tourism businesses to promote Rotorua as a top destination to visit – it’s so great to see positive results coming through from this work already.

Tapsell said she and the council appreciated improvements were still needed.

“I recently met with the chief executive of Air New Zealand and he’s committed to a further discussion regarding our local issues of flight cancellations and reliability.

“I’m excited to have $9.9 million of funding and action committed to improve our inner city over the next few years, as well as finishing and reopening the Rotorua Museum.

“Rotorua has an exciting future ahead of us, investing in what matters to our community and encouraging private investment as well to really lift our district.”

Additional key themes from the survey:

Sentiment in the past 12 months has lifted, with net confidence scores for Rotorua increasing from -29% to -11%, and for the whole of Aotearoa New Zealand rising from -42% to -28%.

Positive sentiment sits at +41% for respondents’ own businesses, alongside increased confidence in profitability, supported by stronger views on pricing and affordability.

Respondents were most confident in their own business strategy (28%) and organisational culture (25%).

Geopolitical volatility, driven by global trade tensions such as recent United States tariffs, was the highest-ranked concern.

Fewer respondents expressed concern about central and local government regulation.

Workplace stress remains an issue, with nearly one-third rating it at least eight out of 10.

Profitability pressures continue to weigh most heavily, though concerns about finding and retaining skilled staff have eased.

For the first time, more than half of respondents reported using AI tools in their business – now the top-rated action under sustainability.

There was strong support for transforming Rotorua’s inner city into a vibrant mixed-use precinct, with many calling for boutique retail, pop-up vendors, and entertainers, and safety improvements to respond to a changing retail environment.

While most respondents agreed the inner city is clean and well-maintained, fewer saw it as attractive to new investment.

Flight connectivity and capacity continues to be a concern, with flight cancellations, limited schedules, and high fares prompting some to travel by car or via other airports.

Asked to describe Rotorua in one word, half of respondents chose positive terms such as “resurgent” or “unique”.

- Rotorua NZ is both the Economic Development Agency and the Regional Tourism Organisation for the Rotorua district