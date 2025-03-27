Advertisement
Rotorua Business Chamber: New era as Bryce Heard passes mantle to Melanie Short

Aleyna Martinez
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
6 mins to read

Heard today, gone tomorrow: Rotorua Business Chamber chief Bryce Heard has retired. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

The Rotorua Business Chamber has been a crucial organisation for city firms since 1907. Connecting local businesses, they have more than 500 loyal members and are known for throwing the “best parties” in the industry. Today after eight years in the position chief executive Bryce Heard hands over

