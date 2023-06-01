Fifty Rotorua businesses, groups and individuals have pitched in to shout 100 cyclone-hit families a holiday in the city.

The total value of the contributions so far is more than $90,000, and after years of pandemic pressures, those involved in the project say it is paying back those who supported them.

Manaaki Rotorua aimed to bring 100 families to the city from Cyclone Gabrielle impacted communities. Recipients are either nominated or chosen by groups in their community. Nominations close on June 30.

Contributions were being put into packages to create full experiences, where possible, with elements such as accommodation, travel, activities and food. Recipients would stay for two nights.

Rotorua Trust community impact and funding general manager Melanie Short led the initiative.

“When Cyclone Gabrielle came through mid-February, we sat around the table and said, ‘well, what can we do?’.”

She thanked the businesses who took part and said it was an opportunity to give thanks to those who supported them through the Covid-19 period that had been “really challenging for tourism, for accommodation, hospitality”.

“So their willingness to do this is just a small way to say, ‘thank you’ to everybody.”

The total value of contributions so far was $91,500, which included $10,000 from Rotorua Trust and $1500 fundraised by APES Games.

It also included a $10,000 contribution confirmed on Wednesday from the Eastern and Central Community Trust, which operated in an area including Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne Tairawhiti.

Some of the business contributions were large, with Redwoods Treewalk providing 100 family passes and Skyline 50 family passes.

Food and beverage donations ranged from a family picnic to $500 worth of vouchers at restaurants.

The general public also helped out, including a teenager’s koha (donation) and an anonymous donor gifting $1000.

It was expected accommodation for the packages would fall short, and Manaaki Rotorua was still accepting donations.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the contributions reflected businesses’ personal and organisational values.

“Manaakitanga is central to how we operate.”

He said those who pitched in had just wanted to “do the right thing”.

Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty had braced to be hit harder than it was by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We dodged a bullet. We were very fortunate that weekend.”

He stressed tourism operators in cyclone-hit regions were open for business.

“Don’t be afraid to go there and visit.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said while many people had been able to move on since the cyclone, there were those still impacted.

She hoped the recipients would enjoy what Rotorua had to offer during their stay.

Visit Manaaki Rotorua’s website to donate or nominate a household, or community/marae group for a holiday.

