Rotorua students excited to share stories of elderly in published book

Students from Western Heights High School were excited to see their names published in a book where they have shared the interesting, unique stories of some of Rotorua's elderly.

Age Concern Rotorua organised the intergenerational book project and the book - titled "A Purpose in Life" - is now finished and published.

Some of the students who took part received copies at school on Monday.

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke says the project was about getting students to interview some of the older citizens around Rotorua who have at some stage given back, and who are still giving back, to the community, and then write their stories.

"So, we had six ladies originally and students from Western Heights High School came down to Age Concern and interviewed them.

"Being an intergenerational project, we wanted the youth to connect up with older people and see what interesting lives these people have had.

"Finally, after three years our book has been published and it's a very exciting time for us all."

The ladies in the book which students interviewed are Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron, Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust trustee Jo-Anne La Grouw, Age Concern Rotorua chairwoman Glenys Searancke, Age Concern's ex-chairwoman Dorothy Dyson, and The Coffin Club founder Katie Williams.

The intergenerational book "A Purpose in Life". Photo / Supplied

"These community members were selected because of the huge amount they do for the Rotorua community in many capacities."

Rory says this is why the book was titled "A Purpose in Life".

As well as the ladies interviewed by the students, there are a number of other community members and their stories included in the book, which was compiled Age Concern staff.

Student Jade Kier, 15, wrote about Katie Williams and says she loved learning about how life was back in her day.

"I find it very interesting and I feel I was born in the wrong year because I loved what life was like back then."

She says it's cool to have her name in a book and it was great learning all of Katie's stories.

Western Heights High School student Jade Keir, 15, with Katie Williams, looking at the book "A Purpose in Life". Photo / Andrew Warner

Bryanna Cassidy, 16, says it's exciting and satisfying to finally see the book come together.

"I really enjoyed getting to know someone [Glenys Searancke] who gave so much to Rotorua's community through theatre and sports."

She says before speaking to Glenys she never knew who had been behind projects such as the hockey turf she and her friends used.

Year 11 student Joe Evans says it feels awesome to have the story he wrote about Jo-Anne La Grouw brought to life in the book.

"I enjoyed listening to her story because she's done a lot of amazing things and just sharing what she's done for the community."

He says he is happy to share her story with everyone who reads the book.

Jade's subject Katie Williams was at the school on Monday to celebrate the book, too.

She says, "We thought it wasn't coming because of jolly Covid and all that, but it's been wonderful.

"We [Katie and Jade] spoke for quite a long time and Jade was amazing because she got all the stories ... She sorted it out absolutely beautifully.

"I'm very proud of her for doing such a grand job."