Spa and wellness travellers who visited Rotorua last year spent $277.6 million, a new report shows.

One Rotorua spa business said the demand for spa and wellness activities had grown “through the roof” internationally since the Covid pandemic, while another said spas were a “main reason” people visited Rotorua.

The report - released by RotoruaNZ last month - predicted the visitor spend by Rotorua spa and wellness holidaymakers could jump from $277.6m to $408.2m by 2028 as global interest in health and wellbeing continued to increase.

More than 260,000 domestic travellers and almost 160,000 international travellers participated in geothermal spa and wellness activities in 2023, the report said.

Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua co-owner Keith Kolver said the visitor spend was “good news” and spas were a “main reason” why people were going to Rotorua.

“Which means that there’s a lot of spinoff set for the rest of the town, which is awesome as well.”

In his view, “across all the spas in Rotorua, there is capacity to just build occupancy”.

“We’ve just had Wai Ariki come on stream, so there’s capacity there, we’ve still got space during the week ... "

Kolver said Secret Spot had been operating for four years and it was a “pretty good year-round business”.

“Autumn is a good time to be riding, so we’ve got a lot of riders coming in for beers and burgers afterwards. And then also, cooler weather means people tend to use hot pools more ... "

Hell’s Gate general manager Paul Rayner said the findings of the report followed “the trends that we have seen internationally”.

Internationally since Covid, the demand for spa and wellness activities had “grown through the roof”, which was “exciting” for the Rotorua economy, he said.

“When you’re travelling, it’s great to actually give back to the local community that you’re involved in, but also give back to yourself ... in regards to our wairua [spirit].

“And there’s nothing better than jumping into a beautiful mud pool here at Hell’s Gate to help you along with that.”

Rayner said Hell’s Gate had recently been taken back over by hapū.

“We’ve got a lot of investment coming on stream, and we’re looking to capitalise on that. I think it’s just a really exciting time to be involved in the spa and wellness industry.”

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard said the report highlighted the importance of “a natural treasure” in Rotorua.

“I think it underlines some of the incredible assets that we’ve got in the city and what an amazing drawcard they are for visitors and what an amazing benefit they provide our residents ... we’re so so lucky to have these businesses in our city.”

Travellers looking for ‘sustainable and values-based’ experiences

In a Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa press release on Tuesday, general manager Debbie Robertson said the figure showed travellers were increasingly seeking wellness tourism experiences.

Since opening in June, Robertson said visitor numbers had grown each month and tourists were looking for “sustainable and values-based travel experiences”.

“We expect to welcome more over the colder months for those looking for holistic wellness to get through the winter.”

Robertson said Rotorua was celebrated for its natural landscapes, “vibrant” Māori culture and therapeutic waters, which Wai Ariki enveloped.

“People know Japan for traditional onsen culture, they know Finland for indigenous sauna practices. Through Wai Ariki, we’re reconnecting travellers with our history in Aotearoa of geothermal bathing, but with an indigenous, luxury twist.”

Robertson will be a key speaker about wellness tourism at Trenz in Wellington this week - the biggest international tourism trade event on New Zealand’s calendar.

In a RotoruaNZ press release, chief executive Andrew Wilson said Rotorua’s “world-class” spa and wellness industry played a pivotal role in Rotorua’s economy, attracting manuhiri from around the world.

“Not only does it contribute substantially to revenue generation, but it also supports employment opportunities across various sectors.

“As we work toward the objectives in the Rotorua destination management plan, we’ve seen that strategic investment and development will be key to sustaining growth in our spa and wellness offerings.”

The RotoruaNZ destination management plan sets out a strategic pathway for sustainable tourism development to ensure Rotorua is a thriving visitor destination for the benefit of the local community.

The press release said the report - provided by New Zealand leading regional economist Benje Patterson - indicated there was “demand and capacity for further development”.

It said the most recent additions to Rotorua’s geothermal spa and wellness activities included a new $19m purpose-built facility at QE Health and the $60m luxury Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa - the largest investment in the city’s spa and wellness sector in more than a century.

