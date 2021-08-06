Rotorua shooting: Man charged following incident in Ngapuna on Thursday

Police officers responding to the incident on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in connection to an alleged shooting in Rotorua on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Ngapuna at about 3.25pm following an incident on Te Ngae Rd.

St John staff took one person with a gunshot wound to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

On Friday evening, a police spokesperson confirmed a man had been charged in relation to the incident.

"He appeared in Rotorua District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

Police said the man was remanded in custody and will appear again on August 20.