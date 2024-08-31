“This is a vital project to protect the health of the lakes and natural environment. We have constantly heard how highly valued these lakes are by our residents, visitors and mana whenua,” the statement said.

The council said it acknowledged the current stage of work was a concern for some, resulting in protests at the worksite.

The council said it remained committed to pursuing its priorities - protecting the health of the people who lived and worked in the rohe and the taiao (environment).

The statement said traffic management and security at the work site would remain during the pause.

They asked those in the area to take care using the road corridor, as it was still mobilised as a work site.

The protest site at Lake Rotokākahi. Photo / Laura Smith

“Allowing the declining water quality of any of the Te Arawa lakes is not an acceptable option by our communities. We will continue to work with all our partners in delivering the corrective actions that are needed to protect the lakes,” the council’s statement said.

It thanked the community for their patience and understanding as it engaged in “meaningful dialogue with our project partners and mana whenua”.

Addressing concerns

On Thursday, the council issued a statement explaining the work, saying in its Facebook post with the attached statement there was “disinformation circulating”.

The Facebook post said: “We respect all people’s right to peacefully protest and remind all that the purpose of the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme is to protect the health of the community and the health of Lake Tarawera”.

Thursday’s statement said without the scheme, untreated human wastewater would continue to leach into Lake Tarawera, which was unacceptable to all and a priority to address.

The statement outlined the consultation process, saying the council had been in discussions with iwi and hapū since 2015, beginning with the establishment of the Lake Tarawera Sewerage Scheme Steering Committee which included representatives from Tūhourangi Tribal Authority, Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi, Māori landowners, the Lake Tarawera Ratepayers Association, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Rotorua Lakes Council.

In 2018, of the six options considered, the committee voted to adopt the low-pressure grinder pumps and to connect the new network to Rotorua through the Tarawera Rd corridor.

Thursday’s statement said the feasibility of an in-catchment treatment plant at Tarawera was investigated and proven not feasible for a variety of reasons including the availability of land, geological conditions, resource consent challenges and significant additional costs to local and wider communities and the significant delay which would affect the health of Lake Tarawera.

Two cultural impact assessments and an archaeological report have been undertaken as well as extensive community consultation with residents and Māori landowners at Tarawera.

The statement said the reports identified the road corridor was the least likely to contain wāhi tapu sites of hapū cultural significance, therefore it was recommended to be used for the mains pipelines because the risk of disturbing archaeological sites within the existing road reserves was “very low” compared with other options.

Direct consultation with Rotokākahi Board of Control has been undertaken since 2023 which has included hui with engineers detailing the works, equipment to be used and how the preferred option was arrived at, the statement said.

The opposition

The Rotorua Daily Post reported on Monday that the site was shut down in February after alleged incidents – including claims of a vehicle being driven at a contractor, verbal abuse and intimidation – prompting the Rotorua Lakes Council to seek an injunction against “interference” with the construction of the pipeline.

The application named the organiser of a January protest – the Lake Rotokākahi Board of Control – and “persons unknown” as respondents. The board denied involvement in the alleged incidents.

The injunction application was indefinitely adjourned – neither granted nor dismissed – a month ago.

The board acts as kaitiaki of the lake, which is iwi-owned and closed to the public.

Protests began again the week before the hīhoi when work recommenced, this time with a council camera, and on Monday people held signs and flags in opposition to the scheme’s route as they journeyed from the Lake Tikitapu lookout point to the sacred lake’s edge.

Rotokākahi Board of Control spokesman Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith at the lake edge. Photo / Laura Smith

Rotokākahi Board of Control spokesman Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith, Tūhourangi, told the Rotorua Daily Post on Monday following the hīkoi about 100 people were involved.

“They’ve been comparing what’s happening here to another Ihumātao, to another Bastion Point.

“And so this is 2024 and we’re still out here doing this, fighting these machinations and policies and procedures that are put in place by councils and governments that aren’t willing to listen.”

Ihumātao was the site of a high-profile occupation protest in 2019, which drew in supporters from across the country.

He said on Monday he did not believe it could be called an occupation protest, however, as those involved were standing on iwi ground.

He said he understood work could not continue so long as people were on that land.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.



