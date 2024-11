Police allege a machete was used in the robbery. Photo / NZ Police

Four people allegedly armed with a large machete and other weapons robbed a Rotorua service station this morning, police say.

The group entered Te Ngae Rd Caltex Service Station in Ōwhata about 6am and threatened a staff member, stole cash, vape products and cigarettes, police alleged in a statement.

They left in a stolen vehicle later found dumped nearby.

A police dog and handler tracked them to a nearby address after calls from the public.