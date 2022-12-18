Darnielle Hoods, a volunteer for the Rotorua Salvation Army, helping to pack Christmas hampers. Photo / Mead Norton

There has been plenty of hustle, bustle and teamwork at the Rotorua Salvation Army recently as it prepared 300 Christmas hampers, which will be going out today to people in need.

Last Wednesday about 20 volunteers began packing the hampers with many goodies.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon said some of the items in the hampers would include pavlova, chicken, stuffing, Christmas treats, scorched almonds, fresh produce and some gifts - “Everything that makes people feel special and very Christmassy”.

The hampers will start going out today to individuals and families the Salvation Army supports or that have been referred by agencies it works with.

She said some people struggle with being able to afford what you would want to provide your family at Christmastime.

“This is really important for whānau in the community because people have had a tough year but they deserve to have a good Christmas, and this is a really simple way to make sure that people can celebrate, join in, and not be left out of what it means to celebrate Christmas together.”

Seddon said Kmart had been really generous and provided a lot of gifts to include with hampers, along with other people from the public who had come in with gifts or donated money to buy what was needed.

Aratama Rogers, a volunteer for the Rotorua Salvation Army, helping to pack Christmas hampers. Photo / Mead Norton

This year’s Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal runs until Friday, December 23.

The six-week appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, has called for people to donate what money or food items they can afford to the local Salvation Army foodbank ahead of Christmas.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with a cost of living crisis. While food, and money are welcomed, anyone wanting to help but struggling with this can consider donating their time.

Already this year a new Fill the Bus record has been set thanks to the Rotorua community. A total of 10,041 items were donated, beating the previous record of 9376 in 2020 and last year’s total of 6597.

Last year, a total of $65,792.10 was raised through cash and food donations during the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.