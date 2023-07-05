Legends of the Peaks includes a marathon circumnavigating the Titokorangi and Whakarewarewa Forests and summiting four peaks. Photo / Supplied

Legends of the Peaks includes a marathon circumnavigating the Titokorangi and Whakarewarewa Forests and summiting four peaks. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua will host a new locally owned and operated running festival that will include a gruelling forest marathon traversing four peaks.

The inaugural Legend of the Peaks Festival takes place on November 11 and 12.

Owned and operated by Rotorua’s Tak and Tu Mutu, the festival “promises to challenge newcomers to the sport and professional athletes alike”, a statement from the event organisers said today.

The event includes 2km, 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km distances with the latter circumnavigating the Titokorangi and Whakarewarewa Forests and summiting all four peaks - Kohaturoa, Titokorangi, Moerangi and Kakapiko.

“With an ambitious goal of attracting over 3000 participants, the festival promises to be a grand affair, replete with epic running events, entertainment and an expo with market-style food and beverage offerings.”

Event Director Tak Mutu said the concept had been years in the making.

“Through this event, we hope to foster a sense of community, inspire a deeper connection with the stunning landscapes that surround us and help everyone to embrace the challenge and become legends of their own right.”

The festival is partnering with local businesses, organisations, and local government entities to “create an inclusive and sustainable event that honours the environment, culture, and local community.”

Super Early Bird entries are open now until midnight on July 21.

Legend of the Peaks events: