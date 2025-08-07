Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Rotorua’s Run the Forest event sells out with 4500 participants

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

There are 4500 participants signed up for the 2025 Run the Forest event in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

There are 4500 participants signed up for the 2025 Run the Forest event in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Thousands of runners and walkers are taking part in the sold-out Run the Forest event in Rotorua on Saturday, expected to inject millions into the local economy.

The event had a record early sell-out with 4500 participants signed up for one of three trail options

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save