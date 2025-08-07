“For us it’s about showcasing Rotorua to the rest of the country and overseas as well.”

Nduro Events marketing co-ordinator Matt Thompson said last year’s event injected about $3.6 million into the local economy, based on 3242 participants.

With 4500 participants registered for this year’s event, the projected spend was expected to grow “quite considerably”, he said.

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said winter was a quieter time of year for business.

“Events this time of year are fantastic ... in terms of a whole lot of out-of-towners coming into town to have a great time.”

Wilson said Run the Forest had a lot of domestic visitors, with growing participation from international visitors.

He said the larger the event became, and the more its profile grew, larger numbers of visitors would be attracted from key international markets – particularly Australia.

“I take my hat off to the event organisers – they do an amazing job. They’re the ones that are taking the risk when they dream these crazy ideas up and it’s just fantastic to see them be successful.”

Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa general manager Debbie Robertson said 91% of the more than 3000 people who took part in Run the Forest last year came from out of town.

“It’s weekends like this that remind us how powerful events can be – not just for tourism, but for the everyday businesses that keep Rotorua moving.”

Robertson said winter events were a fantastic way to incentivise domestic travellers to the regions, particularly with government and industry leaders determined to make tourism the country’s number one export again.

She said Run the Forest “isn’t just a race”.

“It’s a chance to showcase what makes Rotorua so special with thousands of visitors from across Aotearoa – our whenua, our people, and our vibrant Māori culture.”

Wai Ariki, the event’s naming rights sponsor, would also host the free “shake-out run” on Friday – a warm-up run designed to bring participants and locals together ahead of race day.

