“So, in memory of him, I started walking with a Gumboot Friday T-shirt on, as a reminder to everyone that no matter what, they’re never alone.”

A year later, Gregory’s uncle Alby Schuster, also a dedicated runner and walker, died from cancer.

“He used to do marathons and ultra-marathons well into his 70s, he inspired me to get active,” Gregory said.

Schuster did walking and running events across the motu, but a favourite for him and Gregory was Run the Forest.

The event – now in its eighth year – showcases Whakarewarewa Forest, Te Puia, and Whakarewarewa Living Māori Village, blending geothermal wonders, native forest, and cultural heritage.

Gregory went to the forest when she needed to do something for her mental health.

“If I’m a bit down or just out of sorts, the forest is where I go to feel grounded again,” she said.

Alby Schuster, Maea Gregory's late uncle, inspired her to get active.

Run The Forest 2024 was the last event Gregory completed before her uncle died.

“Afterwards, I took my medal to him and said, ‘I know you can’t walk any more, but from now on, I walk for you.’ He couldn’t speak by then, but he held my hand and nodded. I knew he understood.”

Now, Maea walks for her uncle as well as her cousin.

She created custom T-shirts to wear during events – one featuring a cancer ribbon and another with a mental health awareness ribbon that reads: Be strong. Be brave. Be fearless. You are never alone.

The T-shirt had sparked many conversations during events.

“I want people to know they’re never alone. Even if you’re walking solo, someone will pass by with encouraging words or help you up if you fall. That’s the spirit of these events.”

This year marks Gregory’s third Run the Forest, and she plans to walk 10km with friends.

“I love the atmosphere, the music, the costumes, it’s just so much fun. And every step I take, I think of my cousin and uncle.”

The event has had a record early sell-out, with 4500 participants signed up to run or walk a range of race options – the 21km Pohutu Geyser Trail, the 10km Geothermal Traverse and the 7km Redwoods Trail.

Run the Forest provides a significant economic boost to Rotorua during the winter season, with an estimated $3.6 million brought in last year.

First held in 2018 with about 1200 participants, it has grown significantly over the years, with participants travelling from around the globe, including the United States, Spain, Mexico, Germany and Australia, to take part.

