This year marks Gregory’s third Run the Forest, and she plans to walk 10km with friends.
“I love the atmosphere, the music, the costumes, it’s just so much fun. And every step I take, I think of my cousin and uncle.”
The event has had a record early sell-out, with 4500 participants signed up to run or walk a range of race options – the 21km Pohutu Geyser Trail, the 10km Geothermal Traverse and the 7km Redwoods Trail.
First held in 2018 with about 1200 participants, it has grown significantly over the years, with participants travelling from around the globe, including the United States, Spain, Mexico, Germany and Australia, to take part.