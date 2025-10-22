Being displaced was nothing new for Whakarewarewa members and their descendants, he said.
“It is embedded in our whakapapa - 139 years ago our iwi faced devastation with the eruption of Mt Tarawera. We survived and relocated to our village at Whakarewarewa. We built a sports club there [on Froude St] in the 1950s and we had to move again because it became condemned with geothermal activity.”
Hatu said the club didn’t necessarily need to find a new base while the new club was rebuilt, but everything was up for discussion and consultation.
He said there had been offers to put temporary rooms or buildings at the fields, which he said could work while the demolition and building work was carried out.
He said the safety of the club members would be paramount but there were options.
He said there had already been a massive community response, including donation offers and offers of a new home.
There was a lot of work yet to be done, including the insurance paperwork and rebuilding investigation, but he and his committee were starting now to ensure everything could be done as swiftly as possible.
While timeframes couldn’t be known yet, he said he doubted it could be within a year.
“But you just don’t know, a new KFC can be built in three months.”
In the meantime, he urged community members to sort through any club memorabilia or photographs they might have and get them scanned and digitised for when the committee called for them.
In just under two weeks, the club is set to host the Puarenga Festival - a sevens and netball sports festival.
Hatu said it was his hope the event could still go ahead - with the help of generators and gazebos.
He said the same was hoped for a junior rugby and netball festival it was hosting in association with Rotorua Pacific Island Sports on December 6.
“We are putting up temporary fencing around the club to make sure it’s safe for people and it’s my hope we will go ahead. We still have a kaupapa and a commitment to deliver these events and we want the community and the kids to know that we are still here.”
Hatu said more details about those events would be released in the coming days.
Hatu said the presence of hundreds of people on Tuesday evening for a karakia was a sign that people were right behind the club.