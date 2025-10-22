Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Whakarewarewa club fire: Nightshift worker catches Rotorua blaze on video

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Footage sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed the Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports club burning early Tuesday morning. Video / Supplied

A night shift worker who caught the Whakarewarewa Rugby Community Sports Club blaze on video says it was “horrible to see”.

Security guard Nina Teiri said she was on Te Ngae Rd passing Pak’nSave when she saw smoke in the sky.

“I wondered, ‘what’s that? That’s massive’,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save