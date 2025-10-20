Crews were called to a fire at Whakarewarewa clubrooms this morning.

Crews have contained a fire at Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa sports clubrooms.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to the sports club on Te Ngae Rd (SH30) in the early hours of this morning.

The fire reached third alarm, meaning there was a risk of it spreading to surrounding buildings, but crews were able to contain the blaze at around 4am, the spokesperson said.

Five fire trucks, one ladder truck, two water tankers and multiple support vehicles were sent to the scene.