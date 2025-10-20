A fire investigator would be attending at the scene today, the spokesperson said.
In a message posted on Facebook, club president Marty Hatu said: “Unfortunately our beloved club was caught in a fire early this morning. The fire has now been extinguished and the Fire and Emergency team are currently on site carrying out their mahi.”
It said at this stage, fire and police officers were conducting investigations.
“We kindly ask everyone to please stay away from the club and allow the teams to do their work safely and efficiently.
“We will continue to keep everyone updated as we work through this unfortunate situation together.”
Whakarewarewa won the Baywide Premier club rugby title earlier this year.
More to come.