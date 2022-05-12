Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Rotorua residents welcome news of roundabout at Whakatāne turnoff

7 minutes to read
Ata Armstrong, who has lived by the SH30 junction for 40 years, says it is a nightmare and likes the idea of a roundabout. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Rotorua residents who live near the Whakatāne turnoff say the intersection is a "bloody nightmare" and agree something needs to be done.

A new roundabout could be the solution to curbing the number of crashes

