Rotorua resident says Osiris St community pantry has turned into a dumping ground after knives left

Large knives left at a streetside community pantry could have posed a life-threatening danger to children, one Rotorua resident fears.

Gillian Rushton found knives left in the community pantry on Osiris St on Monday morning after hearing a kerfuffle at the spot on Sunday evening.

"I've taken them out because a lot of kiddies go there and they could've killed themselves, there are carving knives and cleaver-type knives."

The 87-year-old believes people have turned what was once a treasured community pantry into a "dumping ground" in the past six months.

She said the doors had now been torn off and recently a mattress was dumped there in the night.

The knives are the latest item to have been dumped at the community pantry but Gillian Rushton did not feel it was safe for children. Photo / Andrew Warner

"This box of stuff was shoved under the hedge and when we pulled it out there was a knife drawer thing with all these knives.

"Kids have gotten into this cupboard before, got the glasses and smashed them all over the road. They don't seem to be very reciprocal to telling offs."

Rushton had safety fears.

"It's just crazy and it's just lazy because they won't take them [the knives] to the proper places and I'm terrified that some child will get terribly hurt."

She said the pantry was "wonderful when it first started".

"It used to be food and clothing which was good but lately it has just become a dumping ground."

Rushton went to the police with the knives. She said they told her to contact the council because the pantry was on council land.

Rotorua Lakes Council sustainability and solid waste manager Prashant Praveen understood community pantries were a community initiative with the purpose of sharing and repurposing household items.

"From an environmental perspective, this is a great way to reduce waste going to landfill.

"We encourage the community to use community pantries for their intended purpose and not as a dumping ground for general waste.

"We also encourage the community to consider what they're leaving in community pantries and whether those items may pose a health and safety risk to the community."

While police were not immediately aware of the matter, a police spokeswoman said she would encourage anyone who came across anything concerning to contact the police on 105.