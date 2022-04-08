Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua representation review decision overturned – three Māori ward seats, one rural ward

Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / NZME

Felix Desmarais
By
Felix Desmarais

Local Democracy Reporter

Rotorua will have three Māori ward seats at the next local election no matter what, as well as a rural ward.

On Friday afternoon, the Local Government Commission revealed it had overturned the council's November decision to implement a model with one Māori ward seat, one general ward seat and eight at-large seats.

The commission determined that in order to "provide effective representation of communities of interest and fair representation for electors of Rotorua District", the council will consist of one Māori ward with three seats, one general ward with six seats and one rural ward.

In a separate process, the council is pursuing a law change that would enable three Māori ward seats, three general ward seats and four at-large councillors.

MORE TO COME

