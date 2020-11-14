Website of the Year

Rotorua rentals: Pets 'essential' but family rejected by landlords

A Rotorua grandmother raising two granddaughters has applied for 10 rentals in the past couple of weeks and been rejected for all viewings after disclosing she has "therapy pets" for the special-needs children.

Caroline Fleming
Rotorua grandmother fears her family will be left "homeless for Christmas" after being rejected for rental after rental because they have pets.

But she says these animals are vital because they provide comfort and support

