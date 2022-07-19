The front doors of Super Liquor Rotorua Central had been smashed in and were being repaired.

Thousands of dollars worth of damage has been caused in a ram-raid at a Rotorua liquor store overnight.

Police were notified of a break-in at Super Liquor Rotorua Central on Fenton St around 4.30am.

James Magatogia, who runs operations for the liquor store owner, said the front doors had been substantially damaged and alcohol was stolen.

The damaged store front at Super Liquor Rotorua Central on Fenton St this morning. Photo / Supplied

"They smashed the main panel on the front doors, they pulled the doors off the hinges. They just smashed everything. They smashed bottles behind the counter, they smashed them outside," he said.

He said the offenders had caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"It looks like young ones who don't really know the value of alcohol."

Magatogia said it "felt like crap" being woken up in the early hours of the morning having to clean up the store.

"For the amount of damage and stuff taken - it's not worth it. I don't know why people bother doing it."

He said in security camera footage it appeared one individual was filming the offenders, which he said was "ridiculous".

Repairs taking place at the store. Photo / Ben Fraser

Footage showed two cars - a Nissan Tiida and a green truck - pulling up to the store in the early hours of the morning.

He said the Tiida backed through the shop doors while the truck remained parked outside.

"Three of them took turns going inside grabbing boxes of beer and bottles of spirits off the shelves. Threw them in the car, left the Tiida in the carpark then drove off."

Police at Super Liquor Rotorua Central this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police arrived about five minutes after the offenders left the scene, he said.

A police spokeswoman said the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating the incident and making inquiries to find those involved.