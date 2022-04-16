Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Racing shuts down 'dead duck' jibe as Tauranga club faces relocation

6 minutes to read
Racing Rotorua chief executive Damien Radesic at Arawa Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Racing Rotorua chief executive Damien Radesic at Arawa Park. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

The accusation that Rotorua's racecourse is a "dead duck" amid calls for a regional facility has been shot down by local racing leaders who say the course is on the up and has no plans

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.