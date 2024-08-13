He was arrested for driving while disqualified and careless driving. His bike was impounded.

Further charges had not been ruled out.

Shaw said the 27-year-old had received a summons to appear in court at a later date.

“The rider was very fortunate not to receive more serious injuries or be killed. It’s also lucky no other members of the public were injured,” Shaw said.

Speaking generally, he said police regularly had reports of motorbikes being ridden dangerously and without helmets on Rotorua reserves and streets, often failing to stop when signalled to do so by police.

“While most dirt bike riders are aware of the laws and don’t cause any issues, a few bad riders are giving the rest a bad reputation.”

Police understood the “outrage” regarding riders who ignored road rules and showed “little concern for the community”.

Shaw said police would do whatever they could in their power to identify those breaking the law to hold them to account. This included seizing and impounding bikes.

He said in Sunday’s case that included finding the driver at Rotorua Hospital.

A Rotorua man who lives near Westbrook Reserve, who did not want to be identified for fear of retribution, said he had not seen many riders “burning up” the fields at the reserve as they had done in the past but said he had noticed more on the roads in the dark.

“The dum-ar** clowns are still riding around on the roads in the dark now more, I think. I had one oncoming in pitch black a few weeks ago pulling a wheelie down Malfroy Rd [sic].”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.