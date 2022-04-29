Police at the scene of the incident in Western Heights. Photo / Laura Smith

Police at the scene of the incident in Western Heights. Photo / Laura Smith

Police now say they are not treating the death of a child in Western Heights as suspicious.

Earlier today, police taped off a property on Brookland Rd in Western Heights while investigating the child's "unexplained" death. yesterday.

In an earlier statement, police said the child and a sibling were taken to Rotorua Hospital late yesterday morning.

The younger child died in hospital, and police now say the older sibling is in a serious but stable condition in Starship.

A police spokesperson said the Rotorua Police would continue to make enquiries in relation to the child's death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings "in due course".

"Police would like to extend our sincere condolences to the child's family at this difficult time."

This morning a police team could be seen conducting the investigation at the property outside by children's play equipment.

Police at the scene of the incident in Western Heights. Photo / Laura Smith

Across the road from the property, neighbour Te Aroha Hapi told the Rotorua Daily Post that when she heard there was something going on she was confused.

"It's just such a tight-knit community."

She said the incident began early on Thursday morning.

She said the neighbours had heard screaming.

Police earlier said investigators were speaking with family members to establish what had happened.

"Police inquiries are continuing to get an understanding of the events leading up to the incident."