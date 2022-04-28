Police were seen examining the scene this morning. Photo / File

Police have taped off a property on Brookland Rd in Western Heights while investigating the unexplained death of a child yesterday.

In an earlier statement, police said the child and a sibling were taken to Rotorua Hospital late yesterday morning.

The younger child died in hospital and the sibling is currently in a serious condition.

This morning a police team could be seen conducting the investigation at the property outside by children's play equipment.

Police earlier said investigators were speaking with family members to establish what had happened.

In a statement today, a spokesperson said there were no updates on the investigation.

"Police inquiries are continuing to get an understanding of the events leading up to the incident."