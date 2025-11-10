The Rotorua Association of Triathlon and Multisport organised the event with the Halberg Foundation, Parafed Bay of Plenty, Te Arawa Swimming and Rotorua Aquatic Centre staff.

Rotorua Association of Triathlon and Multisport president Nicola Smallwood said organisers originally planned for a small trial year.

But once word got out, “we were just flooded with messages”.

Community support had been “overwhelming”, with volunteers, organisations and facilities providing time and resources.

Schools and whānau from Rotorua, Cambridge and surrounding areas contacted organisers wanting to be involved.

The triathlon format was adapted to make the event accessible, Smallwood said.

Instead of the traditional swim-first triathlon format, participants began with cycling – or wheeling, scootering or using any mobility device that suited them – followed by a run and then a final swim.

The swim took place last so participants would not get cold, Smallwood said.

The adaptive triathlon at Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Photo / Annabel Reid

The event was scheduled during school hours, so students who may not usually take part in inter-school sports could participate alongside their peers.

For some families, it was the first time their child had competed in a sporting event.

Rotorua mum Nga Barsdell said her 13-year-old son, Tama, had been “excited all week” and eager to try every part of the triathlon.

Tama, who was autistic and had ODD (oppositional defiance disorder), had returned to school this year for the first time since he was seven. He is now attending Rotorua Specialist School - Te Kura Pūkenga o Rotorua.

The adaptive triathlon was one of Tama’s first opportunities to participate in an organised sporting event.

Barsdell said he wanted to ”stay all day".

Rotorua Specialist School - Te Kura Pūkenga o Rotorua sports co-ordinator Iain Picken said the event filled a gap in local sport opportunities.

The school had 12 participants competing this year.

Pickin said students spent weeks training through pool sessions, walking, jogging and bike practice.

Many had been counting down the days, as the event gave students “something to aim for”.

Pickin hoped the event would become annual and said the school would look to bring more students in future years.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.