Rotorua Daily Post

On The Up: Turnout triples expectations for Rotorua’s first adaptive triathlon

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Children at the adaptive triathlon at Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Photo / Annabel Reid

Rotorua’s first adaptive triathlon drew more than three times the number of expected participants.

About 65 children took part in the event at Rotorua Aquatic Centre last Thursday, November 6. Organisers were only expecting 20.

The event was designed for tamariki and rangatahi , providing them a chance to take part in a triathlon in a supported and inclusive environment.

