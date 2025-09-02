The event has been modelled on a similar event delivered successfully in Hawke’s Bay.

Rotorua Adaptive Tri has been modelled on the No Limits Tryathlon, pictured here at the Napier Aquatic Centre.

RATS president Nicola Smallwood said the vision behind the event was simple, but deeply meaningful.

“The Adaptive Tri is about removing barriers, celebrating effort, and giving Rotorua and Bay of Plenty tamariki and rangatahi with disabilities the chance to experience the joy and confidence that comes from being part of a triathlon,” Smallwood said.

“It’s about showing what resilience looks like, not just for the participants, but for the whānau and the entire community cheering them on.

“The support we have already received has been overwhelming.

“From drawing on the experience of organisers in Hawke’s Bay to working closely with the Halberg Foundation, Parafed Bay of Plenty and Te Arawa Swimming, and with the generous backing of key partners such as Rotorua Aquatic Centre and Peak Safety, every contribution has been invaluable.”

Bay of Plenty Halberg adviser and para-athlete Siobhan Terry has been championing an inclusive event for some time.

“It’s about creating an opportunity that allows anyone to experience and participate in a triathlon, regardless of their disability.

“For me, it will be exciting to see participants get out there, give it a go and hopefully, come away from it feeling empowered to do more.

“I am grateful that I am able to bring my experiences, both as a Halberg adviser and para athlete, to support this kaupapa.

“Sports have done so much for me as disabled athlete, and I think this is going to be the start of something really exciting for our community and the tri club.”

The Rotorua Triathlon and Multisport Club has a proud history of fostering participation, from entry-level events through to its flagship Blue Lake Multisport Festival.

The club welcomes local schools, families, and community groups and business who share the kaupapa to join in this celebration of inclusion.

Event Details