Police seized several firearms. Photo / Supplied

Eight people with alleged gang links have been arrested in a drug operation in Rotorua.

The arrests followed a three-month police operation focusing on the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine in the district, police said in a statement.

In addition to the arrests, police seized several vehicles, about $50,000 cash, several firearms, about 500 grams of methamphetamine, and methamphetamine manufacturing equipment.

The operation was run by the Rotorua Police Organised Crime Squad, supported by wider Bay of Plenty staff.

Five men and three women, aged between 19 and 56, with reported links to the Mongrel Mob, had been arrested, police said.

About $50,000 cash was seized. Photo / Supplied

They have been charged with offences ranging from possession of firearms, manufacturing methamphetamine, and supplying methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said police would "continue to target and suppress unlawful gang behaviour in order to enhance the safety of our community and staff".

"We have a commitment to disrupting and dismantling networks identified and will continue to target those who illegally accumulate assets and wealth through the sale and supply of illegal drugs and firearms.

A motorbike seized in the operation. Photo / Supplied

"Our message to those involved is clear – we have zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities."

Methamphetamine devastates many vulnerable communities while organised criminal groups continue to profit off this type of offending, police said in the statement.

Police were “confident this operation will result in a major disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in the district”.