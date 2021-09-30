Rotorua, no need to fret over October school holidays

People are encouraged to enjoy Rotorua's nature activities and locations during the school holiday. Photo / NZME

People are encouraged to enjoy Rotorua's nature activities and locations during the school holiday. Photo / NZME

Parents and caregivers, not to fear.

Despite the recent uncertainty around events and Covid alert levels, there will still be plenty of fun and interactive ways to keep the kids entertained during the October school holiday.

There is a range of free events happening in Te Manawa – the heart of the Rotorua.

Joanna Doherty, Rotorua Lakes Council arts and culture business development lead, says it has been a tough few months with Covid and they wanted to bring the city centre to life with free activities, entertainment and markets to enjoy.

"A few school holiday events have had to postpone due to the uncertainty around alert levels, and we wanted to make sure there was something fun for our local community and visitors to experience in Rotorua.

"It is also a great way to get people into the inner city and support the local retailers, who really need a boost following lockdown."

While all of these events are weather dependent, they will run in alert levels 1 and 2, following the relevant government guidelines for numbers, contact tracing, masks, sanitising and physical distancing.

Local artists Clare Delaney and Helen English will be getting creative with chalk art in the inner city this week. See what you can find hidden on walls and corners throughout the school holiday.

The Rotorua Farmers Market will return for the first time since lockdown began.

Every Sunday morning (9am to 1pm) local and regional growers, makers and bakers will be in Te Manawa. Grab coffee or brunch, browse the barrows and enjoy live music.

Each Wednesday will be a Kids Zone with crafts, activities and entertainment for all the family.

Running from 10am to 2pm, people can relax on the beanbags and get crafty with the kids.

Circus in a Flash at Te Manawa. Photo / Supplied

On Thursday evenings, you can head to the Rotorua Night Market and get some delicious kai from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Experience cuisine from around the world, along with awesome local performers and a great vibe.

The Rotorua Night Market will go ahead only in alert level 1. However, if Rotorua remains in alert level 2 then the Food Truck Thursday will be on instead.

Bring the whānau down to Te Manawa on Saturday, October 9, for an evening of entertainment, kai and community. The Whānau Fun Night goes from 4pm to 8pm with something for all ages to enjoy.

Live music will entertain all evening and will include Holy Smokes (Dave & Rachel), Nikau Grace, Lloyd Akroyd, Jack Grace, Krissie Knapp and Tunes with Double T.

There will be kai available from food trucks: Havanaz, Kai Caffe Aye, Teariffic Bubble Tea, Spin Spud, Treats and Ka Pai Kettle.

Nikau Grace is one of the performers who will entertain at Te Manawa during the school holiday. Photo / Supplied

Relax on the bean bags or get busy with free activities like colouring, balloon man and giant games.

Te Manawa is at the intersection of Hinemoa and Tūtāntekai Sts.

At alert level 2, the Rotorua Library is unable to host events in Te Aka Mauri, but it still has fun activities for children and their whānau to participate in during the upcoming school holidays.

A range of Busy Bags is available for families to collect from tomorrow

, including some of the most popular bags plus exciting new ones.

Busy bags include a Victorian novelty toy, a STEM building challenge and a mystery art kit.

Marketing, communications and events lead Joanne Dillon says the library team is passionate about helping people explore ideas and think creatively to make things and solve problems.

"Our Busy Bags will encourage young people to read the information provided and think of creative ways to put together the materials we provide.

"Some of the bags may encourage them to also use things they have at home to extend the activity."

The library's reading programme is back again for this holiday, encouraging children to read and giving them an enjoyable way to pay off any overdue fines on their library cards or that of a family member.

As children read they can track their progress on the map of Lake Rotorua and cross their time off as they go (each marker equals 15 minutes of reading).

Read for a minimum of six hours to receive a certificate and to go into the draw to win one of four $50 Whitcoulls vouchers. For every 15 minutes the child reads (or is read to) the library will reward them by taking $2 off the amount owed for overdue books.

Families are welcome in the library during alert level 2 to enjoy its collections and spaces.

If Rotorua moves to level 1 during the holiday, the library will share a calendar of events on its website www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz and Facebook page.

STEM Wana Trust - a charity trust aiming to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics among young Kiwis - has been organising STEM in the Community.

This is a free series of workshops for students who are 8 to 12 from towns around Bay of Plenty. It is an outreach event, bringing together STEM content providers, smart venues and enthusiastic rangatahi.

A workshop is being held in Rotorua on Thursday, October 7, 10am to 11.30am, at the Toi Ohomai Mokoia campus.

The Science at Home workshop is an interactive session where you are the scientist performing experiments using items that can be found in the pantry at home.

To register go to events.humanitix.com. If we are not in alert level 1 by then, this event will be either moved to another venue or cancelled.

The Arts Village's Holiday Arts Academy is returning for the October school holiday, with spaces filling up quickly.

From Tuesday to Friday, October 5 to 15, Rotorua's tamariki can spend their school holiday in the Arts Village creating artworks to take home each day.

A group of Holiday Arts Academy tamariki at The Arts Village displaying their work. Photo / Supplied

Jane Rotherham, the Holiday Arts Academy tutor, is returning to the programme and has planned a huge range of activities for each day.

Themed days include Thor's Day Star-Sign Self-Portraits, Dots and Doodles Wednesday with an introduction to artists Kusama and Darwin, and a Puppet Show Extravaganza to finish the two weeks on Shadow-Play Friday.

Children who attend multiple days will have the opportunity to continue to build upon their creations until they're ready for the stage.

Georgia Francis, activities co-ordinator for the village, says, "The programme for this term's Holiday Arts Academy is jam-packed and I can't wait to see what the kids create this time."

"The Holiday Arts Academy always fills the village with noise, colour and fun, and I think this term will be the best yet."

The Arts Village is also looking for volunteers to help supervise the tamariki and assist Jane with the activities. If this interests you, contact Georgia Francis at activities@artsvillage.org.nz.

Book online at www.artsvillage.org.nz/haa/ or pick up a physical form from the front desk. Classes are $30 a child, a day.

Sport Bay of Plenty communications team leader Danene Jones says with the weather warming up, now is a great time to get outside and explore some of Rotorua's natural treasures.

"Whakawerawera Forest has miles of trails to explore, both short and long, and by foot or by bike.

"One of the things we love about the forest is the hidden streams and redwood groves you come across when exploring a new trail. There's always something new to discover."

She says the Rotorua Lakes also has plenty on offer, with safe swimming spots at Lake Tikitapu Reserve, or walks at Lakes Okataina and Ōkāreka.

Sport Bay of Plenty has also compiled loads of family activity sheets, like scavenger hunts or outdoor quests, to help get the kids engaged with the Central Bay outdoors.

Go to sportbop.co.nz/get-active for free activity ideas.

Danene says the school holiday is a great opportunity for kids to catch up with friends at the local park or go for a fun walk or ride during the day.

"It's also a chance to encourage kids to let their imaginations run wild by asking them to invent some games to play around the house.

"Positive physical activity experiences, like free play, can really help kids develop a lifelong love of being active."

She says playing with friends or siblings also helps kids develop their communication skills and resilience.

"We encourage parents to help create and encourage those play opportunities for kids over the school holidays."

School holiday event ideas

- Sunday, October 3: A Gift of Music concert, 2pm to 4pm, Western Heights High School, tickets available from City Books & Lotto, limited tickets, $15adults and $5 school-age children

- Monday, October 4: Ghost Trio concert, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, The Harvest Centre, door sales from 7pm at venue – cash or internet banking only, $35 adults, $15 tertiary students 18-25 years, school-age children free

- Tuesday, October 5: Operatunity's 'There's No Business Like Show Business', 11am to 1.30pm, Rotorua Baptist Church, tickets available at www.operatunity.co.nz

- Wednesday October 6 - Sunday, October 10: National Youth Rugby League Tournament, 9am to 5pm, Puketawhero Park, free

- Saturday, October 9: Artist Kōrero: Ruth McMonagle, 12.30pm to 1.30pm, The Arts Village Studio One, Free

- Saturday, October 16 to Sunday, October 17: Blue Lake 1 Canoe Sprint Regatta, 8am to 5pm (Sat) and 8am to 3pm (Sun), Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake), free to spectate

- Saturday, October 16: Aria Finals Night, 7.30pm to 10pm, Destiny Church, tickets available at www.ticketmaster.co.nz

- Sunday October, 17: Red Stag Timber Redwoods Forest Relay, 9.30am to 5pm, Redwoods (Whakarewarewa Forest), tickets available at events.onetime.sport

Full list of Te Manawa events for the October school holiday

Sunday, October 3, 9am – 1pm Rotorua Farmers Market

Wednesday, October 6, 10am – 2pm Kids Zone

Thursday, October 7, 5pm – 9pm Rotorua Night Market

Saturday, October 9, 4pm – 8pm Whānau Fun Night

Sunday, October 10, 9am – 1pm Rotorua Farmers Market

Wednesday, October 13, 10am – 2pm Kids Zone

Thursday, October 14, 5pm – 9pm Rotorua Night Market

Sunday, October 17, 9am – 1pm Rotorua Farmers Market

For more information on these events and more go to www.rotoruanui.nz