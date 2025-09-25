The Rotorua Night Market is trialling a move to Kuirau Park over summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Rotorua Night Market trialling new Kuirau Park location from October

The Rotorua Night Market is trialling a move to Kuirau Park over summer.

The Rotorua Night Market is trialling a new location over summer.

Rotorua Lakes Council said today the weekly market will move from Tūtānekai St to Kuirau Park from Thursday.

The council said the trial aimed to improve the market and reduce costs to ratepayers.

The event had previously cost $200,000 per year to run.

“During council’s annual planning process, elected members asked the chief executive to investigate options for running the market at an alternative location and/or through another operator to achieve these outcomes,” a council statement said.