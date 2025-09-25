Advertisement
Rotorua Night Market trialling new Kuirau Park location from October

The Rotorua Night Market is trialling a new location over summer.

Rotorua Lakes Council said today the weekly market will move from Tūtānekai St to Kuirau Park from Thursday.

The council said the trial aimed to improve the market and reduce costs to ratepayers.

The event had previously cost $200,000

