“Trialling the night market in Kuirau Park means we can give this new location a go before looking at potentially having the night market run by another operator.”
The council said the new location meant the market could open earlier with trading hours 4pm to 8pm, weather dependent.
“People’s safety is of key importance and Kuirau Park offers an opportunity to address and mitigate some health and safety concerns to provide a safer environment for vendors, visitors and staff.”
The market will be held on the car park and basketball court on the corner of Kuirau and Pukuatua Sts.
Parking will be available on the paved area across Kuirau St.
The council want to hear from locals on how they are finding the new set up.
Vendors, customers and community members will be invited to register on the council’s Participate platform to provide feedback after the market has been running for a few weeks.