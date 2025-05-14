The draft plan offered options to reduce their load by asking $1m or $4m more from general Rotorua ratepayers.
Many submissions supported the $4m option, which would lower Tarawera households’ costs the most.
Among them were Bruce Smith and Anna Stewart-Smith, whose grandchildren were the fifth generation to enjoy their Tarawera family home.
Stewart-Smith’s grandfather purchased land at the lake after World War II, having visited it before.
“We are not wealthy as so many label us. But fortunate.”
She said her family lived as kaitiaki, caring for the land to ensure “its attributes are preserved for future generations”.
“While its protection is the responsibility of all ratepayers, we see that as lake residents, we need to pay for the benefits to our property.”
Others echoed their desire to see cost reduced, having seen estimates escalate over the years. They shared affordability and consultation process concerns, and how Tarawera residents paid rates but did not have perks such as footpaths and street lights other areas had.
At the other end of the opinion spectrum were submitters who believed the scheme should be user-pays, with no extra general ratepayer funding.
One submitter wanting to increase funding by $1m said it was fair that others contributed as all benefitted from improved lake quality.
Submitter David Townsend believed half-yearly was practical as there were fewer tourists around during winter.
Robert Okell said the night market was a business that should be managed by someone else.
Councillors will deliberate on May 28 and will adopt the plan on June 25.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.