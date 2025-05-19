The trust submitted that while the council investment of $217,000 a year was “instrumental”, it urged a “significant increase in funding” in this annual plan to continue trail network maintenance and development.
Scott said investment “paid off in a big way” with 300km of trails being one of the city’s most valuable recreational and economic assets. It supported major events, helped grow local mountain biking talent, brought in visitors, and boosted health and wellbeing while telling a “broader story of what makes Rotorua special”.
The council funding covered about 25% of its operational costs.
Other submitters supported half-yearly as being practical while some supported it being managed by someone else.
Rotorua Lakes Council proposed a 7.95% general average rates rise for the year, down from the projected 9.8%.
It had a capital works programme of $145m, $41.25m funded by debt.
Councillors will deliberate on May 28 and will adopt the plan on June 25.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.