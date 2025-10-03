Sarah Little, owner of Haupapa St restaurant Sabroso, was also an original night market supporter.
Both were disappointed the council appeared to have gone against public wishes. They also believed there was a lack of scrutiny from elected officials.
“There was a consultation on this process and the numbers are very, very clear,” said Little.
“Respondents did not want that market to be moved.”
Only 11% of respondents who submitted to Rotorua’s 2025-26 Annual Plan supported a move to a different location, while 33% wanted no changes.
Stallholder Sahar Basir submitted that many vendors were upset by the then-proposed changes as shortening it would result in job losses, Tūtānekai St had good foot traffic, and a new operator may charge vendors more.
“The only intention of change is to ensure that the night market can continue to grow and be even bigger and better in a place that’s most appropriate and affordable.”
The first market at Kuirau Park was scheduled for this week but was cancelled due to weather concerns.
The first event at the trial location will be next Thursday.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
