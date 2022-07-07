Streakin' Thru the 70s follows six people who attend a rehab/counselling group for those addicted to the 70s. Photo / Willi Werner

Streakin' Thru the 70s follows six people who attend a rehab/counselling group for those addicted to the 70s. Photo / Willi Werner

Take a fun, light-hearted walk down memory lane and get into the disco groove with Rotorua Musical Theatre's upcoming production.

Streakin' Thru the 70s will be performed on various dates from Friday, July 15, to Saturday, July 30.

Director Shona Clout says Streakin' Thru the 70s follows six people who attend a rehab/counselling group for those addicted to the 70s, and the audience relives the 70s through these characters and much more.

There are people in the cast and crew who have never been in a show before, so rehearsals are a chance for people to learn new skills and upskill, which is definitely happening, she says.

"The original cast had the six main characters, but we have added six extra singers, five dancers who have been choreographed by Raukawa Tuhura, and, of course, our four-piece live band led by the musical director Richard Anaru."

Why does she think this is a show the community will enjoy? She puts forward many reasons.

"The music, the disco, the lights. It's a light-hearted, fun show for winter. People can sing along and it is a great group outing, with tables of eight available."

This production features a game show, a night at the disco, peace rallies and a sitcom directed by the talented Sue Morrison.

Get into the groove with Streakin' Thru the 70s. Photo / Willi Werner

Shona says the walk down memory lane has been fun - searching through old pictures and, of course, the music.

"I'm sure many of the audience will connect with the footage and pictures on the big screen, which is a highlight in itself, and I'm sure some of our younger generation may get an insight into their parents' behaviour."

She says preparation has been challenging in terms of Covid-19 and winter illness, with people needing to isolate and others needing to fill in.

"Our vocal director Raewyn Cameron could probably sing, dance and act in most of the positions."

Shona says seeing the show open on stage and knowing how hard everyone has worked will be the icing on the cake.

"These shows are a massive team effort, and opening night is my chance to sit back and enjoy as the show is handed over to the stage manager after the final dress rehearsal.

"Helping people to grow, for me that's the enjoyment of it... it gives people the opportunity to do something different."

The details

- What: Rotorua Musical Theatre presents Streakin' Thru the 70s

- When: Friday, July 15, to Saturday, July 30 - dates and times at www.rotoruanui.nz

- Where: Casablanca Theatre

- Tickets: Available at www.iticket.co.nz