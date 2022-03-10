Show director John Drummond at Casablanca Theatre. Photo / Andrew Warner

A fun, interactive night out with comedy and performances from a range of countries is on the cards for those who head along to an upcoming theatre show.

Rotorua Musical Theatre's first production for 2022 is Song Contest – the Almost Eurovision Experience, which will run from March 25 to April.

The show is a glitzy, comedic and loving tribute to the Eurovision Song Contest.

It features 11 countries competing, a multitude of anxious contestants, a gushing hostess and quirkiness that delights and makes you cringe.



The audience voting is authentic with the potential for a different winner every night.

The competing countries include Hungary, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Greece, Italy, Iceland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Russia and Norway.

Director John Drummond says the show is set in Belarus and all 11 countries perform an item.

The audience have the flag of a country to support appointed to their seat on arrival, and after the performances they vote for their top three favourite items.

They will use their phone to access a voting website.

After the interval, hostess Bettina coordinates live crosses on a television screen, gathering the voting results from each country.

The scoreboard is updated after each country's live cross, and it is not until the last broadcast that the audience know who the winner is.

The winning country then performs their item again.

John says the show is very interactive and funny, with hilarious lines and adult humour.

It is also highly technical, with the likes of video, green screens and showing the live crosses with other countries.

He says there is 17 in the cast and rehearsals - which have been running for about two months - are going very well.

When asked why he would encourage people to come along and check out the show, John had three main reasons.

"One - it will be a fun night out. Two - everyone needs a bit of fun at this time. Three - there's nothing better than live theatre."

The show's musical director is Maria Kapa and the choreographer is Samantha Rowe.

The details

- What: Rotorua Musical Theatre presents Song Contest – the Almost Eurovision Experience

- When: March 25 to April 9

- Where: Casablanca Theatre

- Tickets: www.iticket.co.nz or call 0508 iTICKET (484-253)