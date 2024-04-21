Rotorua’s Louis Hamilton came second in the final race of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / Nduro Events / Rachel Hadfield

Rotorua’s Louis Hamilton came second in the final race of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / Nduro Events / Rachel Hadfield

Two local mountain bike riders won gold in Rotorua yesterday at the largest enduro series in Australasia.

Rotorua’s Connor Hamilton and Kate Hastings came first in the final race of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro season.

Connor Hamilton’s brother, Louis Hamilton, and Wellington’s Iley Nunns won silver.

Meanwhile, Tauranga’s Tyrone Laurent-Stokes and Rotorua’s Alexandra Clark won bronze.

More than 350 riders descended from across the country on to Te Pūtake O Tawa - also known as the Tawa Forest Hub - in Rotorua to take on the trails, a press release said.

The race concluded the three-event season held in Rotorua.

The mission of the non-profit event - set by owners Rotorua Mountain Bike Club - is to foster the skills of riders of all levels and from across New Zealand.

The event awards the Mark Dunlop Scholarship and the Cole Walker Award - celebrating achievements and supporting riders’ ambitions.

Rotorua teenager Joe Millington talks about what winning the Mark Dunlop Scholarship means for his international racing aspirations. Photo / Nduro Events / Rachel Hadfield

This year’s scholarship was awarded to Rotorua teenager Joe Millington.

The 18-year-old recently won his age groups at the 3Peaks and TransNZ Enduro events.

“It’s going to help so much with my overseas travel,” said Millington, who had been unsure if he could make the whole overseas race season due to the expense.

“With this scholarship, I’ll for sure be able to. There aren’t heaps of races, but they’re spread out so you have to stay there for a long time.”

This year’s Cole Walker Award went to Auckland’s Felix Lloyd and New Plymouth’s Addison Rutherford.

Race director Tim Farmer said the race was about having fun within a competitive atmosphere.

“We prioritise a social and inclusive atmosphere for riders new to enduro, along along with the challenge and competition expected by our top riders.”

The Giant 2W Gravity will return for its 13th season, with races on October 19 and November 21, 2024 and February 1, 2025.

- Supplied content.