Rotorua miniature Schnauzer Hippo takes out a People's Choice award

Hippo, a miniature Schnauzer from Rotorua, has taken out People's Choice in the 2021 Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog competition. Photo / Supplied

He might be a small dog, but Hippo has a big personality.

Hippo, a miniature Schnauzer from Rotorua, has taken out People's Choice in the 2021 Frog Recruitment Top Office Dog competition.

His owners Matthew and Gus say Hippo is a top home and office executive, who often joins the offices at Prince's Gate Hotel and Koura Lodge.

Matthew says they have had Hippo since December last year, and were proud of him and his award.

"He's definitely got a big personality and it's a nice feeling to know people have shared their love and support."

Matthew says Hippo hangs around in the office and is uplifting for staff.

He stops traffic on a daily basis for photos and brings smiles and fun to the neighbourhood.

"He's super friendly and will be friends with anybody who gives him attention."

Hippo is also friendly with other dogs and loves to interact with other pooches while on walks.

Hippo's prize package includes a trophy they can proudly display at their "office".

Matthew says, "We enjoy what Frog Recruitment are doing, crediting dogs and realising the advantages that dogs bring to a workplace as well as a family setting".

Trust, a cattle-cross from Auckland was crowned New Zealand's "Top Office Dog", with Rosie the Labradoodle from Palmerston North taking out the "Top Dog with a Job" award.

A new category for 2021, Top Dog-Friendly Workplace, was taken out by medical clinics Healthvision.

The winning pooches were selected from a line-up of more than 400 canine colleagues from Kerikeri to Invercargill, and judged by a panel including Petstock, TV weatherman and dog lover Matty McLean and animal behaviourist Mark Vette.

The Top Office Dog competition was established in 2015 by Frog Recruitment, after research highlighted the impressive impact a four-legged friend can have in the workplace.

Shannon Barlow, Frog Recruitment managing director, says it is well proven that dogs at work improve employee mental health, and that many owners say their dog is a key reason to want to work from home.

"Dogs in the office or home office help their owners and colleagues by bringing positive benefits including improving morale, reducing absenteeism and stress-related illnesses, and helping to improve employees' mental health."

Animal behaviourist Mark Vette says the judges were looking for those dogs who significantly contribute to the wellbeing, happiness and productivity of the workplace.

Also, dogs who have been well prepared to fit into the workplace - in particularly socialising them to positively interact with workers, and putting in place the tools and techniques to have a dog safely in the workplace.