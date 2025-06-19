Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Rotorua man dies after hit-and-run; police release images of suspect

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Police have released new images of the motorcycle and rider suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in Rotorua. Paige Johnson, inset, was critically injured in the incident and died in Waikato Hospital on Wednesday.

Police have released new images of the motorcycle and rider suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in Rotorua. Paige Johnson, inset, was critically injured in the incident and died in Waikato Hospital on Wednesday.

The blind and deaf man critically injured after a hit-and-run at a Rotorua pedestrian crossing has died.

Paige Johnson was taken to Waikato Hospital after the motorcyclist struck him on a crossing as he walked home from Four Square Edmund Road just before 2.15pm on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post