“Investigators are continuing to comb through evidence and information provided by the public, and urge anyone with information who has not yet contacted us to please do so.”

Wilkinson said a number of people witnessed the crash, and police would like to speak with them and obtain any video and still images people may have.

He asked that people send information to police, to ensure Johnson’s family could grieve in private.

Paige Johnson, 24, was the victim of a hit-and-run on Edmund Rd, Rotorua.

Police today released four more images of the motorcycle and rider allegedly involved in the incident in the hope someone will recognise them and contact police.

Wilkinson said the motorbike’s front fairing was believed to have been damaged in the crash.

“Family, friends, neighbours will notice a difference in the motorbike with either damage, changes to the bike or a motorbike that had previously been ridden in the street is now not being seen in the neighbourhood.

Police have released new images of the motorcycle and rider suspected of being involved in a fatal hit and run in Rotorua on June 15.

“If you are the rider or know who the rider is, please get in touch with us – do the right thing.

“The events of this incident will be weighing heavily on the rider’s mind. It is important that they come forward and speak to us.”

Police previously said the rider overtook a stationary vehicle waiting for Johnson to cross and struck him on the crossing.

An image released by police of the rider suspected to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Rotorua on June 15.

The rider U-turned and rode back towards the crossing, but did not stop or check on the victim. The rider then fled the scene of the hit-and-run.

Earlier this week, Johnson’s sister Natika Matthews told the Rotorua Daily Post her family considered him a “superhero”.

She said he fought brain cancer as a child and was deaf and blind, but had been excited to gain his independence two months ago by moving into his own solo rental property.

Matthews said it was heartbreaking because her brother was determined to live a normal life despite his disabilities.

Police say the motorcycle involved in the incident may have damage to the front fairing.

She said the motorcyclist responsible needed to come forward and the whānau would not stop until they got justice for her brother.

“We will constantly talk about this until we find the man.”

She said her family wanted to thank the couple who were with her brother immediately after he was hit.

A police cordon was set up on Rotorua's Edmund Rd after a hit-and-run incident on June 15. Photo / Ben Fraser

“I know it wasn’t pretty but deep down in my family’s heart, it means a lot. My family really need help with any information concerning the accident, absolutely anything.”

Anyone who could help was asked to call 105 and quote reference number 250615/1168, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.