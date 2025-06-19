Police have released new images of the motorcycle and rider suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in Rotorua. Paige Johnson, inset, was critically injured in the incident and died in Waikato Hospital on Wednesday.
The blind and deaf man critically injured after a hit-and-run at a Rotorua pedestrian crossing has died.
Paige Johnson was taken to Waikato Hospital after the motorcyclist struck him on a crossing as he walked home from Four Square Edmund Road just before 2.15pm on Sunday.
Detective Sergeant Phil Wilkinson said this morning the 24-year-old died in hospital yesterday, surrounded by family.
Police and victim support were providing support to the family as the investigation continued.
“We are still working to determine the circumstances of the crash, and the events leading up to it,” Wilkinson said.
Police today released four more images of the motorcycle and rider allegedly involved in the incident in the hope someone will recognise them and contact police.
Wilkinson said the motorbike’s front fairing was believed to have been damaged in the crash.
“Family, friends, neighbours will notice a difference in the motorbike with either damage, changes to the bike or a motorbike that had previously been ridden in the street is now not being seen in the neighbourhood.
“If you are the rider or know who the rider is, please get in touch with us – do the right thing.
“The events of this incident will be weighing heavily on the rider’s mind. It is important that they come forward and speak to us.”
Police previously said the rider overtook a stationary vehicle waiting for Johnson to cross and struck him on the crossing.
The rider U-turned and rode back towards the crossing, but did not stop or check on the victim. The rider then fled the scene of the hit-and-run.
Earlier this week, Johnson’s sister Natika Matthews told the Rotorua Daily Post her family considered him a “superhero”.
She said he fought brain cancer as a child and was deaf and blind, but had been excited to gain his independence two months ago by moving into his own solo rental property.
Matthews said it was heartbreaking because her brother was determined to live a normal life despite his disabilities.