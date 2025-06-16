She said the motorcyclist responsible needed to come forward and the whānau would not stop until they got justice for her brother.

“Our family will be pushing this … We want to raise awareness about all of this and the more we have people talking about it, the more he will be talked about.

“We will constantly talk about this until we find the man.”

A witness, who did not want to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post she and her husband were in their car on Edmund Rd, heading towards Sunset Rd, when they stopped at the pedestrian crossing to let Johnson cross.

The witness said a speeding motorcyclist passed their stationary vehicle from behind and “nailed” Johnson.

The motorcyclist then stopped, did a U-turn and came back the way he came - driving past Johnson as he lay on the road - and sped off towards Clayton Rd.

Police are appealing for the motorcyclist to come forward.

Matthews said it was heartbreaking as her brother was determined to live a normal life despite his disabilities.

“In our family’s eyes, he’s a superhero.”

She said her family wanted to thank the couple who were with her brother immediately after he was hit.

“I know it wasn’t pretty but deep down in my family’s heart it means a lot. My family really need help with any information concerning the accident, absolutely anything.”

Police want to speak with anyone who was on Edmund Rd between 2pm and 2.30pm and might have seen the motorbike rider.

They were also looking for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Edmund Rd and Clayton Rd areas.

Anyone who could help was asked to call 105 and quote reference number P062875068, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

