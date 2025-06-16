Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua ‘superhero’ suffers multiple brain bleeds, family demand hit-and-run motorcyclist comes forward

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Paige Johnson, 24, was the victim of a hit-and-run on Edmund Rd in Rotorua.

Paige Johnson, 24, was the victim of a hit-and-run on Edmund Rd in Rotorua.

The Rotorua man struck by a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run on Edmund Rd fought brain cancer as a child and is deaf and blind.

The family of Paige Johnson, 24, say he is a “super hero” and had fought all his life to be independent - getting his first solo

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post