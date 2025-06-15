Police are seeking witnesses to the crash. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been critically injured in Rotorua in a hit-and-run involving a motorbike.

Senior Sergeant Roger Schreuder told the Rotorua Daily Post emergency services were called to the Edmund Rd crash about 2.15pm.

The motorbike left the scene without stopping, travelling towards Clayton Rd, and police were working to identify the rider, he said.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in a critical condition. The road remained closed while emergency services were in attendance, and traffic management was in place.

“Police would like to speak with anyone who was on Edmund Rd between 2pm and 2.30pm who may have witnessed the crash,” Schreuder said.