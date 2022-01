The Lucky Lottery Shop front boarded up this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua CBD store had its shop front smashed overnight.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at The Lucky Lottery Shop on the corner of Tutanekai and Haupapa Sts around 11.30pm.

The front of the shop was boarded up this morning.

Police were making inquiries into the incident.

The shop owner has been approached for comment.

More to come.