Rotorua locals get behind info campaign for mountain biking with dogs

The Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs group has put together a poster to remind people about unintended dog health concerns while zipping around the forest. Photo / Getty Images

The Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs group has put together a poster to remind people about unintended dog health concerns while zipping around the forest. Photo / Getty Images

A group of Rotorua mountain bikers, who love their companions with tails as much as the Redwoods trails, have a message for people who take their dogs along for a ride in the forest - avoid over-exercising your furry friend.

Spearheaded by Eldad Collins and Heather Vail, and informed by local veterinarians, the Rotorua Mountain Biking Dogs group has put together a poster to remind people about unintended dog health concerns while zipping around the forest.

Eldad says, "While out riding I've seen some dogs that were really struggling and stressed out – they're running so fast to keep up and have no way of asking for a break or drink".

"They'll stick with their riding owners to a point when they'll suffer some serious injury or worse.

"It's an awful outcome that could be avoided with just a few simple dog-owner efforts, such as bringing water for the pooch and remembering that they are not on wheels."

With support from Rotorua Trails Trust, professionals and many friends in the biking community, Mountain Biking Dogs developed a plan to place its posters at key points in the Whakarewarewa Forest, as well as at local businesses.

To do so, the group is asking for financial support from those who can help even a little.

Posters need to be printed on weatherproof and sturdy paper for the summer season.

Mountain Biking Dogs has set up a fundraising page for those who can help support their printing needs - givealittle.co.nz/cause/mountain-biking-dog-lovers

The group's goal is to raise enough to print and post the flyers before the summer rush of visitors to the Redwoods mountain bike trails.

In the long-term, Mountain Biking Dogs wishes to have sponsored water bowls placed along the trails to further ensure the health of any sporty dog who comes along with their best friend for some good exercise.