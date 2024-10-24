Jan Bellingham says her husband was admitted to Rotorua Hospital and received "wonderful care from a knowledgeable, patient and warm-hearted medical team". Photo / Andrew Warner

I am writing to you because I am tired of hearing complaints against our health [system].

My husband (elderly) was recently in Rotorua Hospital for almost three weeks.

He was extremely ill on admittance and during his time there received wonderful care from a knowledgeable, patient and warm-hearted medical team.

While I am sorry not all patients feel this way, I think it’s time our hospital staff received some recognition for all they do under often very difficult conditions, and we realised just how fortunate we are to have free medical care.

A huge thank you to all of them.