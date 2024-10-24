Jan Bellingham
Ngongotaha
Ban public sale of fireworks now
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon prides himself on being a man of the people and listening to their concerns. He and his government have shown that they listen to aggrieved landlords, thwarted developers, vapers, gun owners and people who want to drive faster and don’t like speed bumps (or perhaps that is only Simeon Brown). We are asking Christopher Luxon to please listen to us.
Every year, we view the approach of Guy Fawkes Day with foreboding. It will mean keeping the frightened dog indoors, shifting livestock to distant paddocks, being disturbed night after night by booms and bangs and, on one occasion, a blaze in the nearby wetland started by fireworks. This is the unpleasant reality of Guy Fawkes for a great many citizens.
Sparklers and golden rain are fun in the backyard, but the public fireworks events are much better. They are free and are run by responsible people, not by the hooligans that can buy fireworks downtown and disturb the community for months. Please listen to us, Prime Minister; ban the public sale of fireworks.
Ann and Basil Graeme
Tauranga
The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:
- Letters should not exceed 200 words.
- They should be opinion based on facts or current events.
- If possible, please email.
- No noms-de-plume.
- Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.
- Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.
- Local letter writers given preference.
- Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.
- Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.
- The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.