Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua letters to the editor: Time to recognise hospital staff efforts

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Jan Bellingham says her husband was admitted to Rotorua Hospital and received "wonderful care from a knowledgeable, patient and warm-hearted medical team". Photo / Andrew Warner

Jan Bellingham says her husband was admitted to Rotorua Hospital and received "wonderful care from a knowledgeable, patient and warm-hearted medical team". Photo / Andrew Warner

I am writing to you because I am tired of hearing complaints against our health [system].

My husband (elderly) was recently in Rotorua Hospital for almost three weeks.

He was extremely ill on admittance and during his time there received wonderful care from a knowledgeable, patient and warm-hearted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post