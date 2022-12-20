Lynne Davis has lived at Lake Rotoiti for the last three years. Photo / Laura Smith

Lynne Davis has lived at Lake Rotoiti for the last three years. Photo / Laura Smith

Concerns about erratic and speeding boaties have prompted the installation of speed limit markers at two popular Rotorua lakes.

Residents at Lake Rotoiti and Lake Ōkāreka said fears for children’s safety while swimming and lake users not knowing rules were among the main issues. The speed markers were installed in November as a summer trial.

Lake Rotoiti resident Lynne Davis said vessels speeding in the area had been an issue since she moved to the lake three years ago.

Davis has visited the lake since 1970, and owned a bach there for the last 30 years.

“There are stupid people who do not know the rules.”

She said there were many occasions when people bought a boat or jetski and had not learned how to launch it properly - often resulting in it sinking.

She felt owners of such water craft should attend a course or have lessons on the rules.

The signage was now obvious, she said, and “if they can’t read that then they shouldn’t be driving a boat”.

Lynne Davis has lived at Lake Rotoiti for the last three years. Photo / Laura Smith

Other residents spoken to said there were times when children would be swimming while boaties sped past, and there was worry someone diving underwater would not be seen by someone coming into the area too quickly.

Lake Rotoiti Classic and Wooden Boat Association secretary Rachel Jamieson said the issue was boats speeding through low-speed areas and while passing other boats.

“It is very annoying, they plough up a big wake.”

She believed there was a need for a better understanding of the rules.

Speed limit signage was also floated on to Lake Ōkāreka.

Lake Ōkāreka Community Association chairman Mitch Collins said he welcomed the signs’ installation and hoped the markers would make for a safer summer.

He thought a lot of people did not realise the five-knot limit continued as far as it did.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council senior maritime officer for lakes, Roly Bagshaw, said that vessels launched into relatively narrow bays in both locations.

Boats leaving each location were closer than 200 metres to shore and structures and regularly less than 50 metres from other vessels - the criteria which earned the area a limit of five knots.

Speed limit markers have been installed on two Rotorua lakes as a summer trial.

“Swimmers and paddle craft regularly use these bays, so not only is a slow vessel speed safer, but it also means less boat wake and associated motor noise, so not disturbing wildlife and the residents as much.”

While it was not a new rule, it was an important safety measure his team and residents felt needed to be highlighted in a better way, he said.

“The biggest hazard if a vessel is travelling fast is collision, either with another vessel, structure, debris, or - worst case - a swimmer or paddle craft.

“Wake from vessels coming up to speed or at speed can affect other vessels/craft, and this only gets worse with multiple vessels using the area.”

He said the council regularly received calls to its 0800 5KNOTS number from concerned residents about boats and jetskis having little regard for other users and behaving erratically in these areas.

Roly Bagshaw, Bay of Plenty Regional Council senior maritime officer (Lakes).

“Often, it’s a case of lake users not knowing the rules and perhaps being new to the area.

“Therefore, we have decided the floating five-knot sign was the best option, as it clearly outlines the expectation of slower speeds in these areas.”

Bagshaw said the signs were also useful for its patrol teams, making compliance easier.

“It’s important for boaties and jetskiers to know that speeding in these areas can result in a $200 fine.”

The markers set a “clear expectation” of five knots for the next 600m in both locations.

Bagshaw said this was a reasonable distance to travel at that speed, so boaties needed to be patient.

“We often see boats getting up to speed once through the weed cordons, so this will make it clear that open water speeds start from the yellow cone buoys at the mouth of each bay.”

Most boaties understood the need for safety rules, especially as the lakes got busier, he said.

The patrol teams would be out to ensure everyone on the water had a good time and got home safely.

“Know the rules - get a Boating in the Bay booklet - and enjoy your summer around our beautiful lakes.”

The Five-Knot Rule

Your boat must not exceed five knots when:

Within 200 metres of the shore or a structure.

Within 200 metres of any vessel flying the International Code A Flag, for example, a dive flag.

Within 50 metres of another boat, raft or person in the water.

When the boat has anyone at or on the bow, with any portion of his/her body extending over the fore part, bow or side of the vessel.

Source - Bay of Plenty Regional Council